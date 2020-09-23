Bevvo the ultimate portable blender $69

The Bevvo portable blender helps you quickly and easily create nutritious drinks and more wherever you may be. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the compact blender which is now available to purchase priced at just $69.

“Eating healthy can be hard. But it doesn’t have to be. BEVVO transforms your daily nutrition with quick, freshly-blended smoothies, anywhere. No wires, no crowded countertops, no messy cleanup. Who doesn’t want to eat healthier at work? Skip the fast-food or the $10 local smoothie shop and blend fresh nutrition at work. Plus, every BEVVO includes a silicone food prep bag to bring your ingredients with you. Workday nutrition, solved.”

“Enjoy clumpy protein shakes? Neither do we. Let BEVVO do the heavy lifting with your post-workout shake so you can focus on the heavy lifting at the gym. Whipped, clump-free shakes in seconds.Mornings are busy, we know. Let BEVVO kickstart your day with easy, single-serving smoothies, no matter where your schedule brings you. Upgrade your morning muffin to freshly-blended nutrition.”

Features of the Bevvo :

– Quick, Convenient Nutrition. Eating healthy can be hard. Make it easier with freshly-blended smoothies and shakes, wherever you go.

– Upgrade Your Morning. No time for breakfast? Kickstart your day with a nutrient-packed smoothie that will have you feeling full until lunch.

– Afternoon Snacks, Solved. Skip the fast-food or the $10 smoothie and enjoy an energy-boost in seconds, at home, at work or on the go.

– Clump-Free Protein Shakes. Say goodbye to your shaker bottle and let BEVVO do the heavy-lifting with your post-workout drink. Whipped, clump-free shakes in seconds.

– Adventure-Ready. On a hike, at the beach or on the road, BEVVO travels light so you can keep up with your nutrition goals.

Source : Bevvo

