Black Shark 4S Pro smartphone Unveiled

Black Shark have announced their latest smartphone the Black Shark 4S Pro and the handset comes with a 6.67 inc AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution.

The new Black Shark 4S Pro smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus mobile processor and it comes with multiple RAM and storage options.

There are three different options 8GB and 128GB, 12GB and 128GB and 12GB and 256GB of storage. The device also comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

The Black Shark 4S comes with a range of cameras the handset features a 64 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a2 megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

The handset will come with Android 11 and JoyUI 12.9 and it will be available from the 15th of October. Prices for the handset will start at CNY 2,699. The handset will come in a choice of colors which sill include Galaxy Black or Sky White.

As yet there are no details on when the new Black Shark 4S Pro smartphone will go on sale in more countries, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals