Black Myth Wu Kong 13 minute gameplay trailer

Games developer Game Science Studio has this week released a 13 minute gameplay trailer for their upcoming new action adventure game Black Myth: Wukong.Gameplay footage is recorded directly from a pre-alpha game build work in progress. The game is styled after the popular ancient Chinese tale Journey to the West, a story that’s inspired a wide number of games, movies and books.

“As the Monkey King, Sun Wukong, we see all-too-familiar faceoffs with big bad bosses, strafing around explosive attacks and using I-frame dodges to blink through heavy hits. But our man has a few tricks up his sleeves (and in his ears), and we see Wukong use all manner of dust-clouds and surprises to stagger enemies, parrying some truly earth-shattering blows.

The clip does briefly swing away from Sekiro’ing, mind. We see Wukong ambushed by over a dozen baddies, hopping between them all Arkham-like before giving up and turning himself into a massive brute. The tables even turn a moment later when – upon facing a truly Clifford-sized dog – our main monkey creates a dozen clones of himself to pin down the big pooch.” explains Natalie Clayton ont he Rock Paper Shotgun website.

As soon more information regarding the release date for Black Myth: Wukong and platforms are made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : RPS : Black Myth: Wukong

