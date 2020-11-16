The E3K open source all-in-one bio-sensing platform has been created to provide users with an affordable, fully open-source, wireless framework for an intuitive understanding of bio-signals originated from the human heart, muscle, and brain. The E3K platform consists of the following modules, a Wi-Fi and BLE enabled Data Communication and Processing Unit (DCPU), Electromyography (EMG) sensor – to capture muscle movements, Electrocardiography (ECG) sensor – to capture heart signals, Electroencephalography (EEG) sensor – to capture brain activity and 9-DoF Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) – to capture motion.

“Modularity naturally allows you to configure E3K into the bio-signal acquisition tool that you need. Use the modules you need, in the configuration you need them. Or you can add your own modules! E3K supports widely used communication protocols like UART, I²C, and SPI and provides 10 GPIO pins, 6 analog pins, and 2 DACs. So you can easily develop your own hardware directly on top of the system. All the ports in E3K are based on Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) connectors, which are pre-soldered on the boards. There’s no need to worry about uncommon or proprietary equipment. A couple pushbuttons and LEDs are also provided for feedback.”

“The E3K GUI allows you to configure each channel and collect data without requiring any coding. But for advanced users, it can be programmed either by using Arduino IDE or Espressif IDF. We are developing Arduino libraries and Python APIs so that anyone can integrate the E3K platform into their own projects. These codes, along with the hardware schematics, will be shared on our GitHub repo once the campaign concludes.”

E3K is designed to get anyone working with bio-signal acquisition right out-of-the-box, while also allowing for complete customization. For more information jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page by following the link below, where when prices start from $159.

Form-factor: Breakout board with ESP32 Dev Kit

Breakout board with ESP32 Dev Kit Connectivity: 1x I²C ports broken out to standard-pitch headers – for use with the IMU sensor module 6x 3-pin headers, each with a 12-bit analog pin – for use with the EMG and ECG/EEG sensor modules 1x 5-pin header with three 12-bit analog pins – for use with the EMG and ECG/EEG sensor modules 2x Qwiic I²C connectors 1x SPI port in a 2×5 standard-pitch header configuration All ESP32 Dev Kit pins are additionally broken out to standard-pitch headers

DAC: 2 (8 bit)

2 (8 bit) Sampling rate: 1-2000 Hz

1-2000 Hz Data acquisition software: Custom, open source GUI

Custom, open source GUI Programming: Via Arduino IDE and Espressif IDF – Arduino libraries and Python APIs are in development

Via Arduino IDE and Espressif IDF – Arduino libraries and Python APIs are in development Communications: Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth: v4.2 BR/EDR and BLE USB 2.0

Feedback: 2 LED, 2 buttons

2 LED, 2 buttons Power: 3.3 – 6 V via USB or battery On-board LiPo charging Standard battery connector in addition to through-holes

3.3 – 6 V via USB or battery

Source : Crowd Supply

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals