Heavy duty Goliath bike maintenance stand and lift hit Kickstarter

Goliath based in Alicante, Spain has launched a new bike stand and lift aptly named the Goliath. The professional bike lift and stand as launched via Kickstarter this week and is now available to back with early bird pledges available from €195 or roughly £164. The full goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the bike lift and stand features, applications and innovative design.

“Goliath bike is a family of products specifically designed to solve very frequent problems when mounting, repairing and maintaining bicycles, specially e-Bikes. Whether a mountain bike, road bike or promenade, every Goliath repair stand has been crafted carefully to satisfy the increasingly demanding market of bicycles. Our product line was not only developed for professionals but also for all common bicycle users.”

“Goliath repair stands were born from a real need of using a versatile stand for repairing and maintaining an e-bike. Sometimes hobbies lead us to the creation of a product that can be shared with the rest of the world, and that is exactly what is happening right now with Goliath! From a very raw prototype to a full working colored designed product, it’s been a year of testing, getting opinions, adjusting, more testing, more adjusting, finding the ideal materials, more testing… and so it goes!”

Source : Kickstarter

