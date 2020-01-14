Walsun bike lock with biometric entry weighs just 220g

Cyclists searching for a lightweight bicycle lock may be interested in the Walsun, a small biometric fingerprint lock that weighs just 220g and can be used for both motorcycles and bicycles. The Walsun can be removed in under one second thanks to its quick release fingerprint reader and biometric lock, capable of storing up to 40 sets of fingerprints allowing friends and family to also access your bike if needed. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the one piece bike lock design constructed from 304 stainless steel.

The Walsun bike lock is now available to back via Kickstarter at a discounted price of $59 offering a 46% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during April 2020.

“Walsun Team strive to develop products which meet the needs and taste of the cyclist. With a sense of security and aesthetics, Walsun Team continues to design and produce fashionable and dependable fingerprint lock. We want to provide reliable and use friendly safety guard for your beloved family and partners. We have spent almost a year to make Walsun become a reality. We keep redesigning and improving, to make sure that we can provide a good product to all of you. Bike security is a concern for you and me. ”

For more information and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to the official Kickstarter project page.

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals