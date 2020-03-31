Corky bicycle handlebar rear view mirror

Cyclists searching for a small bicycle rear view mirror, that can easily be retracted when required, may be interested in the Corky Urban created by Tempo based in Paris, France. Early bird pledges are available from €29 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020.

The small bicycle rear view mirror clips to the end of your handlebars and provides up to 100 m of view behind you. When not in use the mirror can be easily closed and thanks to its swivel design can be adjusted to achieve the optimal viewing angle. The ABS’s body is lightweight only 23g and impact resistant, while the Polycarbonate convex mirror is robust and can resist scuffs and scratches.

“The CORKY Urban made by THEBEAM gives you the literal power of hindsight. Designed to dock perfectly to the end bars of your bike or electric scooter giving you an instant flip out convex rearview mirror that lets you know what’s behind you. Adding functionality and safety to your bike without compromising look or performance. “

“With a 360° degree angle adjustment, allows you to keep your head straight while seeing what’s behind you up to 100mts behind you. And when it’s not in use, simply close the lid to keep the mirror safe and sound. One of the best ways to stay safe on your bike is to increase your situational awareness ability by affixing a bike mirror to your cycle.”

Source : Kickstarter

