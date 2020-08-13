Bethesda makes Quake II free to download with Quake III available next week

Following on from Bethesda making the original Quake game available to download during its online QuakeCon event. The second game in the Quake franchises now available to download for free and Quake III will be available next week to download for free.

To take advantage of the free Quake downloads all you need to do is install the Bethesda Launcher software. “Play the latest Bethesda PC games, including Fallout 76, RAGE 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and DOOM Eternal (coming 3/20/20) The Bethesda Launcher is your gateway to the best PC games Bethesda has to offer. And there’s even more to come.”

QuakeCon 2020 Goodies from Bethesda

– Once QuakeCon at Home kicks off, there will be a number of free game and in-game loot giveaways over the course of the weekend. Check them out below:

– Get Quake for Free! – Throughout the weekend of QuakeCon, players can log in to the Bethesda Launcher and obtain a free digital copy of the original Quake. You must be logged into the Launcher with your Bethesda.net account credentials during QuakeCon weekend to receive the free game. If you’re already logged in, you may need to log out and log back in to see the game show as “owned.” (If you don’t see the game as “owned,” click “Check for Updates” under the Launcher menu.)

– Donate for Quake II – If donations reach the $10,000 mark, all players will have the opportunity to pick up a free digital copy of Quake II on the Bethesda launcher at a point to be announced soon after the event. You will be able to claim your free copy of Quake II the same way you claimed your copy of Quake.

– ESO In-Game Pet – Stay tuned to the Super Stream for a chance to win a special in-game ESO pet through Twitch drops.

– DOOM Eternal QuakeCon Slayer Skin – DOOM Eternal players can access a free in-game QuakeCon Slayer Skin, icon, and player badge across all platforms. Available until August 11.

– QUAKE Champions Railgun Skin – Claim a free, exclusive QuakeCon 2020 Railgun skin in QUAKE Champions.

– Fallout 76 Sheepsquatch Outfit & Mr. Fuzzy Backpack Demonic Variants – Claim these free in-game items from the Atomic Shop all weekend during QuakeCon, available across all platforms.

Source : Bethesda

