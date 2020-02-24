Bethesda removes games from GeForce NOW game streaming service

Even though the GeForce NOW game streaming service has over 1 million players the newly launched game streaming service is struggling to keep games from large publishers. Following on from the news that Activision pulled its game library from the GeForce NOW service, Bethesda has followed suit and removed a wide selection of its published games.

The only Bethesda game remaining on the game streaming service is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and no details have been revealed as to why this is the only game that remains. NVIDIA posted a quick announcement to update GeForce NOW players

“Please be advised most Bethesda Softworks titles will be removed from the GeForce NOW service today. Wolfenstein Youngblood will remain for all members. Founders members can continue to experience the game with RTX On.”

As soon as more information becomes available on why the large game publishers are pulling games we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime here’s a full list of all the titles that have been removed by Bethesda from GeForce NOW :

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

The Evil Within 2

Rage 2

Quake Champions

Prey

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout 76

Fallout 3

Everspace

Doom

Dishonoured

Dishonoured 2

Dishonoured: Death of the Outsider

Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Source : RPS

