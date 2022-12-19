Bespoke Rolls Royce Phantom The Six Elements unveiled

Rolls Royce has unveiled some besp0ke versions of the Rolls Royce Phantom in Dubai, the vehicles are called The Siz elements and they were unveiled at a Gala in Dubai.

There are a total of six cars and each one comes with unique artwork from world.-renowned British artist Sacha Jafri

Bespoke IS Rolls-Royce, and our Bespoke Collective’s skills, artistry and reputation are unrivalled. As this amazing project demonstrates, the world’s leading artists now actively seek opportunities to work with us, extending and informing their own practice and creating motor cars that are works of art in their own right. With his wonderful hand-painted Gallery pieces, Sacha Jafri provides an extraordinary demonstration of how Phantom Series II provides the perfect blank canvas for Bespoke commissions. We’re delighted to see these motoring masterpieces come to life after a remarkable journey of collaboration, creativity and craftsmanship. We’re also thrilled that the project has fulfilled its original, primary purpose, and raised such a significant sum for worthy causes. I would like to congratulate everyone involved, both at Goodwood and here in the Middle East, on this inspiring achievement.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

You can find out more details about these Bespoke Rolls Royce Phantom models over at the Rolls Royce website at the link below.

Source Rolls Royce





