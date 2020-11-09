Bentley vehicles from 2026 will be all electric or hybrid

Bentley has announced that all of its vehicles from 2026 will either be fully electric or they will be a plug in hybrid.

The car maker has announced its plans to turn their business into a carbon neutral organisation and all of its vehicles by 2030 will be fully electric.

With the promise to offer truly sustainable luxury, Bentley will reinvent every aspect of our business to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation as it embarks on our brand’s second century. The target is driven by a transformation programme across Bentley’s entire operations and products. This includes switching our model range to offer exclusively plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026, and full electric vehicles only by 2030.

The announcement highlights Bentley’s plans to provide extraordinary mobility for the next century, evolving from the world’s largest producer of 12-cylinder petrol engines to having no internal combustion engines within a decade, reinventing the brand as a leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

