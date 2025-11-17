Bentley Supersports: The Most Driver-Focused Bentley Ever Built

The Bentley Supersports 2026 represents a triumphant return to the brand’s performance-driven heritage, offering a vehicle that prioritizes the thrill of driving and uncompromising performance. As the latest evolution of the iconic Continental GT, the Supersports 2026 distinguishes itself as the first model to feature a rear-wheel drive configuration and a sub-two-tonne weight, resulting in the most nimble and dynamic Bentley ever created. At the heart of this exceptional grand tourer lies a formidable 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, generating an impressive 666 PS and 800 Nm of torque. The Supersports eschews hybrid assistance, instead focusing on delivering a pure and exhilarating driving experience that will captivate enthusiasts.

The Supersports 2026 pays homage to Bentley’s century-long legacy of performance excellence, seamlessly blending innovative engineering with a reverent nod to its historic “Super Sports” lineage. Through meticulous attention to weight reduction, aerodynamic efficiency, and a driver-centric cabin design, this limited-edition model aims to redefine the boundaries of what a luxury grand tourer can achieve. The use of advanced materials, such as carbon fibre and lightweight alloys, contributes to the Supersports’ agility and responsiveness, while the carefully crafted interior provides a cocoon of comfort and refinement for the driver and passenger.

Exclusive Craftsmanship and Limited Production

The Bentley Supersports 2026 is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to exclusivity and bespoke craftsmanship. With a strictly limited production run of just 500 individually numbered units, owning a Supersports becomes a privilege reserved for a select few. Each vehicle is carefully handcrafted at Bentley’s state-of-the-art facility in Crewe, England, where skilled artisans pour their expertise and passion into every detail. From the hand-stitched leather upholstery to the precision-engineered components, the Supersports embodies the pinnacle of automotive luxury and performance.

The limited nature of the Supersports 2026 ensures that its owners become part of an exclusive community, united by their appreciation for uncompromising quality and driving pleasure. The individually numbered plaques adorning each vehicle serve as a reminder of its rarity and significance within Bentley’s illustrious history. For collectors and enthusiasts alike, the Supersports represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a true masterpiece of automotive engineering and design.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Driver-Centric Features

The Bentley Supersports 2026 is not merely a showcase of raw power and performance; it also incorporates innovative technology and driver-centric features that enhance the overall driving experience. The advanced 8-speed double-clutch gearbox delivers lightning-fast shifts, ensuring seamless power delivery and optimal performance in any driving situation. The rear-wheel drive configuration, coupled with the sub-two-tonne weight, provides exceptional handling and agility, allowing drivers to fully exploit the Supersports’ potential on winding roads or on the track.

Inside the carefully crafted two-seat cabin, drivers are greeted by a symphony of premium materials and advanced technology. The carbon fibre and leather shell envelops the occupants, providing a sense of occasion and exclusivity. The sports seats, with their 11-way adjustment, offer unparalleled support and comfort, ensuring that drivers remain fully engaged and connected to the driving experience, even during long journeys. The intuitive infotainment system and digital instrumentation provide essential information at a glance, allowing drivers to focus on the road ahead.

A Timeless Legacy of Performance and Luxury

The Bentley Supersports 2026 is more than just a car; it is a celebration of the brand’s rich heritage and its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and luxury. By drawing inspiration from its historic “Super Sports” lineage, Bentley has created a vehicle that pays homage to its past while firmly embracing the future. The Supersports embodies the essence of Bentley’s DNA, combining exhilarating performance, exquisite craftsmanship, and innovative technology in a package that is both timeless and contemporary.

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, the Bentley Supersports 2026 serves as a reminder of the enduring appeal of driver-focused, high-performance luxury cars. It represents a rare opportunity for discerning individuals to own a piece of automotive history, a vehicle that will undoubtedly become a sought-after collector’s item in the years to come. The Supersports is not merely a mode of transportation; it is a statement of passion, refinement, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence.

Pricing and Availability

The Bentley Supersports 2026 will be strictly limited to 500 individually numbered units, ensuring exclusivity for its owners. Orders will open in March 2026, with production commencing in Q4 2026. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2027. While pricing details have not yet been disclosed, potential buyers can expect a premium price tag befitting its bespoke craftsmanship and advanced engineering. The Supersports will be available in key markets, including the UK, Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Specifications

Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 666 PS (657 bhp), 800 Nm torque

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 666 PS (657 bhp), 800 Nm torque Transmission: 8-speed double clutch gearbox with rear-wheel drive

8-speed double clutch gearbox with rear-wheel drive Performance: 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds, top speed of 192 mph

0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds, top speed of 192 mph Weight: Sub-two-tonne gross weight

Sub-two-tonne gross weight Brakes: Carbon-Silicon-Carbide discs (440 mm front, 410 mm rear)

Carbon-Silicon-Carbide discs (440 mm front, 410 mm rear) Wheels: 22″ lightweight forged wheels with optional Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres

22″ lightweight forged wheels with optional Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres Interior: Two-seat cabin with carbon fibre and leather shell, sports seats with 11-way adjustment

Two-seat cabin with carbon fibre and leather shell, sports seats with 11-way adjustment Aerodynamics: Carbon fibre front splitter, dive planes, side sills, rear diffuser, and fixed rear wing

Carbon fibre front splitter, dive planes, side sills, rear diffuser, and fixed rear wing Production: Limited to 500 units, handcrafted in Crewe

