Bella is a smart baby monitor that grows with your child allowing you to monitor them from birth to three year old toddler. Complete with its own smartphone companion application for both iOS and Android, Bella has this month launched via Kickstarter and has already raised nearly 4 times its required pledge goal, thanks to nearly 200 backers with still 26 days remaining.

Equipped with artificial intelligence Bella has been designed to make sure you are always connected to your baby to help keep them safe and monitor their well-being.

Early bird pledges are available from £114 or roughly $149 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Bella smart baby Monitor and its companion application.

Source : Kickstarter

