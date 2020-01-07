Belkin Soundform Elite smart speaker launched at CES

Belkin has announced that it has team up with high end audio brand Devialet to launch the Belkin Soundform Elite smart speaker.

The Belkin Soundform Elite smart speaker comes with a range of feature and it can also be used to wirelessly charge your smartphone.

“Belkin is excited about the potential that both the SOUNDFORM ELITE™ Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger and the partnership with Devialet unlock for us as a brand,” said Steve Malony, SVP, Belkin International. “Our heritage in audio, leadership in fast wireless charging, and Devialet’s acoustic expertise allow us to make products for consumers that are both exceptional and convenient.”

The SOUNDFORM™ ELITE speaker combines premium, high-fidelity sound (up to 90dB SPL of max volume), fast wireless charging and integration with the Google Voice Assistant. Users can charge their phone, play music, get answers and connect multiple Google Assistant-enabled speakers for an immersive multi-room experience. They can also control their smart home with exceptionally powerful and clear sound quality.

You can find out more information about the Belkin Soundform Elite smart speaker over at Belkin at the link below, it will go on sale next month for $299.

Source Belkin

