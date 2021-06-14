The GTI11 mini PC has been designed to provide you with a is a powerful system that Beelink will launch in the second quarter of this year, and is powered by the latest Intel 11th-generation Tiger Lake i5-1135G7 processor. Building on the design and technology incorporated into the previous generation of GTI products, Intel 11th generation processors have made great progress with integrated graphics. lris Xe Graphics G7 is an integrated graphics card based on the new Gen 12 architecture. Its gaming performance is comparable to entry-level discrete graphics cards such as Nvidia’s GeForce MX350.

The GTI11 mini PC supports the native PCI-Express 4.0 protocol, and the maximum read and write speed of SSD can reach 5000MB/S. Faster read and write speed means lower latency and smoother user experience. lris Xe Graphics G7 is an integrated graphics card based on the new Gen 12 architecture. Its gaming performance is comparable to entry-level discrete graphics cards such as Nvidia’s GeForce MX350. Check out the video below to learn more about its design connectivity and features.

If you would like to register to be updated when the crowdfunding campaign goes live for the new Beelink GTI11 mini PC, jump over to the official Indiegogo project page by following the link below. Soon as more details, specifications and dates are released we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Indiegogo : Liliputing

