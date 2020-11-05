Beelink GT-R Manjaro Linux AMD Ryzen mini PC soon launching

An AMD Ryzen mini PC will soon be launching in the form of the Beelink GT-R mini PC preloaded with Manjaro Linux. The new factor PC will be available to purchase with up to 32 GB of RAM as well as storage provided by two SSD as well as an m.2 2280 slot that supports NVMe storage, and another that supports SATA III storage.

back in July 2020 the BeeLink GT-R mini PC was available to purchase preloaded with windows 10 priced at around $300 for a barebones system. The new Beelink GT-R mini PC offers a 35-watt AMD RYzen 5 3350H processor supported by Radeon Vega 8 graphics and connectivity via WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, as well as a built-in fingerprint sensor. Ports on the mini PC inlcude : 2 x HDMI portsm, 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x USB Type-C port, 6 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports, 1 x Headset jack as well as two handy integrated microphones.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Beelink for the GT-R mini PC with Manjaro, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : Manjaro Linux

