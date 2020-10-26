Beat Saber PSVR multiplayer update pushed back into 2021

Although the highly anticipated multiplayer mode for Beat Saber is now available on PC virtual reality headsets, unfortunately PlayStation VR gamers will need to wait a little longer until 2021 to be able to experience the multiplayer experience. “Bringing MP to PS4 is a priority for us, but development is taking much longer than we’d expected,” the development team at Beat Games announced via Twitter.

“Unfortunately, the PS4 version will be delayed, but we’re working hard on it! Please bear with us as we will be sharing more updates from the development regularly. Thank you for your understanding guys!”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We will keep working on multiplayer for PS4 as fast as possible, along with exciting new music content on the way.”

To learn more about the awaited Beat Saber multiplayer update jump over to the official website be following the link below.

Source : Beat Saber

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals