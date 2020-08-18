Beat Saber Linkin Park music pack now available

Michaela Dvorak from game development studio Beat Games has taken to the official PlayStation blog to announce the availability of the new Beat Saber Linkin Park Music Pack. Offering 11 classic songs from Hybrid Theory, Meteora, and Minutes to Midnight to enjoy on the PlayStation VR platform.

– Bleed It Out

– Breaking the Habit

– Faint

– Given Up

– In The End

– New Divide

– Numb

– One Step Closer

– Papercut

– Somewhere I Belong

– What I’ve Done

“Linkin Park Music Pack – our biggest music pack so far – is out now! Fresh and energizing beats from the Grammy award-winning band Linkin Park just landed in Beat Saber. Linkin Park doesn’t need a long introduction, this iconic band jumped into the music industry spotlight in 2000 with their very first music album Hybrid Theory. Today, we are celebrating Hybrid Theory’s incredible 20th anniversary in VR with our brand new Linkin Park Music Pack.”

“Linkin Park is a band very close to our heart, we have been listening to their music since teenage years and our heart rate rises every time we hear their songs. But everything gets even more real when you play it in PS VR. With this music pack, we are bringing 11 of the band’s most popular songs in all difficulties. Yes, that makes it 55 beatmaps in total. Linkin Park Music Pack unites tracks from influential albums Hybrid Theory, Meteora and Minutes to Midnight. As always, you can purchase the whole pack or download individual songs.”

The new Linkin Park Music Pack is now available to purchase from the PlayStation Store.

Source : PlayStation Blog

