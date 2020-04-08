Beanque on-the-go coffee maker grinds and brews automatically

The development team at Beanque have developed an easy-to-use on the go automatic coffeemaker the makes fresh ground coffee anywhere, using a one touch auto grind and brew travel mug system. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Beanque which has launched via Kickstarter this month to raise the required funds to make the jump from concept into production.

The built-in electric grinder allows you to convert the beans into freshly ground coffee. It can be started easily with a single touch, and it will stop automatically after grinding. Early bird pledges are available from $49 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during July 2020.

“There are two types of coffee drinkers: people who drink coffee and people who are obsessed with coffee. Most of us who love coffee have brewing equipment in our kitchen, but when we travel or go camping, we often endure whatever is available – sometimes even instant coffee. Over the past decade, advances in coffee brewing technology, availability and affordability have made it relatively easy to make a cup of fine coffee anywhere. But for coffee geeks, there’re still gaps between the perfect fresh coffee in their minds. Now, Beanque is exactly born for this.”

“Many coffee drinkers prefer grinding fresh beans right before brewing. It can maintain the flavor of the coffee and enhance the quality. How many separated accessories are required to make a cup of perfect coffee? Grinder, filter, coffee beans, measuring cups, etc.. Don’t worry! Beanque fits all you need. It stores up to 50 grams of coffee beans at a time and comes standard with a measuring cup and filters, which eliminates the need to measure your coffee beans with a spoon and makes it great for portability.”

Source : Kickstarter

