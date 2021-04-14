be quiet! unveils Fully Modular Pure Power 11 FM and upgrades SFX and TFX

This week PC component and power supply manufacturer be quiet! Has introduced its new Fully Modular Pure Power 11 FM and upgraded SFX and TFX offering higher performance in compact form factors. The Pure Power 11 FM is a fully modular version of the Pure Power 11, available in 550, 650, and 750 watts and aimed at mainstream computer users who appreciate the versatility of modular cables and 80 PLUS Gold efficiency up to 93.9 percent. Fans of small form factor builds can now upgrade their systems with the SFX Power 3 or TFX Power 3. The Pure Power 11 FM, SFX Power 3 and TFX Power 3 supplies will be available to purchase later this month from April 23rd 2021, check out the pricing table below.

“At be quiet!, Pure Power stands for peerless dependability and a comprehensive feature set at a competitive price point. The Pure Power 11 FM series is no exception: by exclusively using fully modular instead of fixed cables, only cables that serve a purpose are installed, resulting in a smoother airflow, lower temperatures, and easier handling inside the case. Pure Power 11 FM comes equipped with black flat cables for all common connections and a black sleeved 20+4-pin ATX power cable. With two independent 12 V rails for signal stability and up to four PCI-Express connectors (two for the 550 W model), Pure Power 11 FM is fully suited for silent PC configurations, workstations or even gaming systems with a powerful graphics card.”

“SFX Power 3 and TFX Power 3: High performance in a compact form factor

The third iteration of these power supplies efficiently provides power for high-performance systems conforming to the space-saving SFX or TFX form factor. Despite their small dimensions, the SFX Power 3 and TFX Power 3 offer enough ports to power a modern Mini-ITX system and a rock-solid 12 V rail to support a dedicated graphics card. The SFX Power 3 series is available in 300 W and 450 W, offering 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency. TFX Power 3 is available in two different 300 W models: TFX Power 3 with 80 PLUS Bronze efficiency and TFX Power 3 Gold with particularly high efficiency of up to 91.7 percent (80 PLUS Gold). All of these new small form factors power supplies from be quiet! feature black cables for a contemporary look. A high-quality, temperature-controlled 80 mm fan takes care of quiet and effective cooling, and modern protection circuits (including UVP, OVP, SCP, OPP, and OCP) are integrated, making these power supplies a great choice for office and web clients, HTPCs, or small gaming systems.”

“Pure Power 11 FM is 80 PLUS Gold certified with an efficiency rating of up to 93.9 percent, a truly outstanding level for this PSU class. The most compelling benefits of this high efficiency are lower power consumption, lower electricity costs and a cooler, quieter operation. Pure Power 11 FM is equipped with LLC + SR + DC/DC technology for advanced stability and voltage regulation. Cooling is achieved with a silence-optimized 120 mm be quiet! fan with airflow-optimized fan blades, enabling the extraordinarily silent operation that be quiet! is famous for. As usual, all modern protection circuits (including UVP, OVP, SCP, OPP, OCP, and OTP) are integrated. be quiet! offers a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty on Pure Power 11 FM.”

Source : be quiet!

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals