be quiet! unveils new MC1 Series M.2 SSD heatsinks and Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU coolers

The computer component manufacturer be quiet! has unveiled new additions to their range of products introducing the be quiet! MC1 Series M.2 SSD heatsinks and Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU coolers. The Pure Rock Slim 2 CPU coolers will be available to purchase later this month from March 23rd 2021 onwards priced at €25.90, $25.90 or £23.99 depending on your location. While the M.2 coolers MC1 and MC1 Pro will be available to purchase from next month April 2021 priced at €12.90, $12.90 and £11.99 or €16.90, $16.90 and £14.99 respectively.

“The new be quiet! Pure Rock Slim 2 is a processor cooler with compact dimensions that dissipates waste heat of up to 130 watts thanks to its sophisticated design. With its optimized mounting system, the compact tower cooler’s installation is child’s play, even in tight spaces, and makes airflow-aligned installation on AMD sockets even easier. The single-tower cooler features a single Pure Wings 2 92 mm PWM fan. Thanks to its airflow-optimized fan blades this ensures that the cooler does not get louder than 25.4 dB(A) during operation.”

“Modern M.2 SSDs offer speeds that are clearly superior to a conventional hard drive. However, the storage modules sometimes get very hot during operation and will significantly throttle their speed when they reach a certain temperature. This is precisely where the new M.2 coolers MC1 and MC1 Pro from be quiet! come in. The heatsinks absorb the waste heat from the SSD and release it into its surroundings. Equipped in this way, the drive can maintain its maximum speed even under prolonged load. The new be quiet! SSD coolers are suitable for 2280 modules that are equipped with single- or double-sided memory chips. Both models are classic passive coolers, although the MC1 Pro also has an integrated heat pipe for even better heat dissipation. The MC1 and MC1 Pro M.2 coolers come with a 3-year warranty from be quiet!”

Source : TPU : be quiet!

