Smartless rugged IP67 waterproof, outdoor battery pack and light

Smartless in a rugged battery pack designed for the outdoors offering IP67 certification in a waterproof enclosure and offering two-way 18w fast charging. The Red Dot design award winning battery pack is now available via Kickstarter and has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining. The shockproof and rustproof enclosure also includes NTC protection and a large 10,000 mAh battery.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $49 or £38, offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Smartless battery pack Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Smartless battery pack project view the promotional video below.

“The Smartless battery pack has dual outputs: QC 3.0 USB A port offering 5v/9v/12v output and USB- C port offering 18W PD output. You can charge up to 2 devices simultaneously. With the built-in 10050mAh battery, Smartless charges the iPhone 11 up to 3.3 times, iPhone 11 Pro up to 3 times, iPhone Pro Max up to 2.6 times, to name a few.”

“Being stuck in a camping site with a phone with a low charge is a safety hazard for pros and beginners alike. Smartless carries the Rugged and IP67-rated Waterproof & Dustproof design to bring you ease in outdoor scenarios, meanwhile, it powers up your mobile and tablets and you get 2-level Lighting for seeing in the dark, plus SOS Light mode for calling for help in dangerous situations.”

Smartless can help you power a large range of devices while away from the grid including, Cameras, GoPros, Speakers, Headphones even your Kindle and Switch, say its creators. Its front side also features an LED panel which provides lighting at 2 levels of intensity. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Smartless battery pack crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

