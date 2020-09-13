SuperTank Pro 26,800mAh 100w USB-C battery pack from $149

If you are in the market for a compact mobile power solution the new SuperTank Pro portable battery pack may be worth more investigation. The compact power pack provides 100W USB-C In/Out, 26,800mAh/96Wh battery and is fitted with 4 x USB-C Ports offering a 138W Total Output.

Other features include upgradable firmware, OLED display and the ability to charge an Apple MacBook Pro 16 inch laptop if required. The SuperTank Pro 26,800mAh uses advanced Samsung battery technology to ensures peak efficiency whatever you are charging.

Early bird pledges are available from $149 or roughly £112 offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place to certain countries during November 2020.

“With its high powered 100W USB-C port, SuperTank Pro reimagines your charging experience. Charge your power-hungry 16” MacBook Pro at the same speed as the native power brick. SuperTank Pro can charge your devices lightning-fast, thanks to 100W max power output from a single USB-C port. Share power! Maxim 26,800mAh Battery Capacity enables more people to use SuperTank Pro while collaborating.”

“Today, we carry more smart devices than ever before, and fewer of us are working in a traditional fixed office setting. This raises a real challenge in keeping all of our devices charged while we’re on the move. Every device seems to need its own charger, with power bricks often taking up more space than the devices themselves. The obvious solution would be to use one product to power all of your gadgets.”

Source : Kickstarter

