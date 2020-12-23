Battery Life Test: iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12 (Video)

We have seen a range of tests on the new iPhone 12 handsets and now we gave a battery life test on the iPhone 12 mini vs iPhone 12.
The iPhone 12 mini comes with a 2227 mAh battery and the iPhone 12 has a larger 2815 mAh battery, both handsets have OLED displays and the same processor, lets find out how they compare.
As we can see from the video, the iPhone 12 lasted longer than the iPhone 12 Mini, this is hardly surprising considering that the iPhone 12 comes with a larger battery.
The iPhone 12 Mini lasted 7 hours and 40 minutes in the active tests and the iPhone 12 9 hours and 1 minute.
Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.