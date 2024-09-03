Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 Headphones Unveiled

Bang & Olufsen, renowned for their commitment to exceptional audio quality and luxurious design, has unveiled their latest flagship headphones, the Beoplay H100. Building upon the success of the acclaimed Beoplay H95, the H100 takes the listening experience to new heights with significant advancements in sound quality, noise cancellation, ergonomic design, and modular construction. These headphones are designed to provide an unparalleled audio journey while ensuring long-lasting durability and adaptability to evolving technology.

Immersive Sound Quality

The Beoplay H100 delivers an immersive audio experience with Hi-Res sound up to 96 kHz / 24 bits, allowing you to appreciate every nuance and detail in your favorite music. At the heart of these headphones are custom-made 40mm titanium drivers, engineered to provide crystal-clear and precise audio reproduction across the entire frequency spectrum. The H100 also features adaptive audio processing with EarSense™ technology, which intelligently adjusts the sound based on your listening environment. This ensures an optimal audio experience, whether you’re enjoying Dolby Atmos content or immersing yourself in spatial audio.

Hi-Res sound up to 96 kHz / 24 bits

Custom-made 40mm titanium drivers

Adaptive audio processing with EarSense™ technology

Optimized for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio

Advanced Noise Cancellation

With the Beoplay H100, you can immerse yourself in your music without distractions from the outside world. The headphones feature advanced noise cancellation technology, using 10 studio-grade microphones to effectively block out unwanted noise. Whether you’re in a busy office, on a noisy commute, or in a crowded public space, the H100 ensures a serene listening experience. Additionally, the Transparency mode and TrueTransparency™ feature allow you to stay aware of your surroundings when needed, without having to remove the headphones.

Advanced noise cancellation with 10 studio-grade microphones

Transparency mode and TrueTransparency™ feature

Luxurious Design and Comfort

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Beoplay H100 exudes luxury and sophistication. The headphones are constructed using premium materials such as lambskin leather and hardened glass, ensuring both durability and a touch of elegance. The ergonomically designed detachable inner headband provides a comfortable and secure fit, allowing for extended listening sessions without fatigue. With three captivating colorways to choose from—Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand, and Sunset Apricot—the H100 seamlessly blends style and functionality to suit your personal taste.

Premium materials: lambskin leather and hardened glass

Ergonomically designed detachable inner headband

Three colorways: Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand, and Sunset Apricot

Intuitive User Interface

Interacting with the Beoplay H100 is a seamless and intuitive experience. The headphones feature a silky smooth touch interface complemented by haptic dials and tactile buttons, providing precise control over your audio settings. Through the Bang & Olufsen app, you can customize the controls to suit your preferences, making it effortless to adjust volume, skip tracks, or activate noise cancellation. The H100 also incorporates automatic on/off detection and a quick listen feature, adding convenience to your daily use.

Extended Battery Life

With an impressive battery life of up to 34 hours on a single charge, the Beoplay H100 ensures uninterrupted listening throughout the day. Whether you’re commuting, working, or traveling, these headphones provide ample playtime to keep you entertained. When you’re short on time, the quick charging capability offers 5 hours of playtime with just a 5-minute charge, making it convenient for on-the-go use.

Portability and Convenience

The Beoplay H100 comes with a lightweight and luxurious leather case, making it easy to carry your headphones wherever your adventures take you. The case not only protects your investment but also adds a touch of sophistication to your everyday carry. The headphones also feature a low-power mode, extending the standby time up to an impressive 90 days. This means your H100 will be ready to use whenever you need them, even if you haven’t charged them in a while.

Sustainable Design and Longevity

Bang & Olufsen is committed to sustainability, and the Beoplay H100 reflects this dedication. The headphones feature a modular design, allowing for easy maintenance and repair. You can replace individual components, such as the inner headband and earpad cushions, extending the lifespan of your headphones and reducing electronic waste. The H100 also benefits from an upgradable software platform, ensuring that your headphones stay current with the latest features and optimizations. With the Beocare program, you can enjoy up to a five-year warranty, providing peace of mind and showcasing Bang & Olufsen’s confidence in the durability of their products.

Future-Proof Technology

The Beoplay H100 is designed to evolve with your needs and keep pace with technological advancements. The EarSense™ technology offers personalized sound tailored to your unique hearing profile, ensuring an optimal listening experience. You can effortlessly switch between immersive and open modes, adapting to different listening environments and preferences. Looking ahead, the H100 is poised to support wireless hi-res audio and 3-Device Multipoint connectivity, ensuring that your headphones remain at the forefront of audio innovation.

Personalized sound with EarSense™ technology

Immersive and open modes for different environments

Future support for wireless hi-res audio and 3-Device Multipoint connectivity

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H100 headphones represent a new era of premium audio, combining innovative sound technology, advanced noise cancellation, luxurious design, and sustainable construction. With their commitment to exceptional audio quality, user-centric features, and long-lasting durability, the H100 is poised to redefine the way you experience music and audio content. Whether you’re an audiophile, a music enthusiast, or simply appreciate the finer things in life, the Beoplay H100 headphones are a testament to Bang & Olufsen’s unwavering pursuit of audio excellence.

Source B&O



