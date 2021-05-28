Bang & Olfusen launches Berluti limited edition devices

Bang & Olfusen has teamed up with luxury fashion brand Berluti and it launching a range of limited edition devices.

The list of devices includes a Beosound A1 2nd Gen Berluti Edition , a Beoplay H95 Berluti Edition, a Berluti Sound Pouch, a Beolab 90 Berluti Edition and more.

Berluti and Danish luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen collaborate for a limited-edition collection of products, celebrating ‘savoir-faire’ and lifestyle.

The collaboration honours the heritage and craftsmanship associated with both ‘Maisons’ and combines some of Bang & Olufsen’s most iconic products with Berluti’s emblematic Venezia leather, patinated by hand to propose six unique pieces.

You can find out more details about the collaboration between Bang & Olufsen and Berluti over at the Bang & Olfusen website at the link below.

Source B&O

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals