Banana Pi BPI-M5 mini PC unveiled with quad-core CPU

Banana Pi has introduced their latest single board mini PC this week in the form of the new Banana Pi BPI-M5 , offering a next-generation design powered by an Amlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 (2.0xxGHz) processor. The Quad-Core Cortex-A55 CPU supported by Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4 x Execution Engines (650Mhz), together with 4GB LPDDR4 and 16G eMMC flash and the mini PC is equipped with 4 x USB 3.0 ports and a 1GbE LAN port.

Specifications of the Banana Pi BPI-M5 mini PC :

– CPU Amlogic S905X3 Quad-Core Cortex-A55 (2.0xxGHz)

– GPU Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4 x Execution Engines (650Mhz)

– Memory 4 GB LPDDR4

– Storage MicroSD slot with support for up to 256GB expansion and 16G eMMC flash with support for up to 64GB

– Network 10/100/1000 Mbit/s Ethernet

– Video Output(s) 1 x HDMI 2.0 (up to [email protected] with HDR, CEC, EDID)

– Audio Output(s) 3.5mm jack and 1 x HDMI digital output

– USB ports USB 3.0 PORT (x4)

– GPIO 40 Pin Header : GPIO (x28) and Power (+5V, +3.3V and GND). GPIO pins can be used for UART, I2C, SPI or PWM

– Switches Reset, Power and U-boot

– LED Power Status and Activity status

– Power Source 5 volt @3A via Micro USB (TYPE C)

– Size & Weight 92x60mm, 48g

– Supports Android and Linux operating systems

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : Banana Pi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals