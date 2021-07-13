FamiDRIVE : backup your iPhone or computer with ease

FamiDRIVE is a self hosted storage system that allows you to backup your iPhone or computer with ease. The backup storage supports iOS (13.x or later), Android (6.x or later), MacOS (10.13 or later), Window 10 and Linux allowing you to secure your precious data just in case the worst should happen. FamiDRIVE is a centralized data hub for data exchange, sharing, migration or recovery for all your digital devices and supports an unlimited number of connections without the need for a subscription. Data synchronization is automatic, hassle-free and touchless, to avoid human error.

“Day back to 1983, Nintendo released the legend 1st 8-bit home video game console, family computer in Japan, commonly known as Famicom. Remember the good old days, I still enjoy the moments when friends spending New Years Eve, playing video games and clearing all the stages. It sounds like a hip thing even nowadays! To tribute the born of this tiny beast 38 years ago and live up to the hype of AI, we start our project “FamiAI” . We believe the AI is to free us from the repetitive tasks. Truly, people can focus more on meaningful tasks and avoid human errors.”

“COVID-19 has exposed significant weaknesses and uncertainty in supply chains since 2020. Some European manufacturers even faced critical shortages of components for their manufacturing operations and still not yet recovered. FamiDRIVE -The Future Self-hosted Storage with Unlimited Data Backup Capacity.”

