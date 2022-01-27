Backcountry skiing compact portable rope tow

Skiers who enjoy engaging in a backcountry skiing may be interested in a new compact portable rope tow which has recently launched via Kickstarter and blasted past its required pledge goal. Designed specifically for snowboarding and backcountry skiing the rope tow has been designed by Zoa Engineering based in Vancouver, Canada.

The Zoa PL1 is a powerful yet compact system perfect for backcountry skiers that is small enough to fit in your backpack. “Spend more time skiing and riding and less time transitioning and climbing.” Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $1068 or £791 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The line for the PL1 is only anchored at the top, and the tension on the line during use is typically significantly less than the weight of the user. All this means that the line does not pose a significant risk to others on the mountain. That said, running into a rope you didn’t expect isn’t fun even if it doesn’t trip or hurt you. For this reason it’s important that PL1 users always consider others on the mountain when choosing where and how to set up their line.”

If the Zoa crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Zoa backcountry skiing tow rope project watch the promotional video below.

“PL1 users also need to consider the environment they’re in. We’ve worked to make it easy to clean up your rope at the end of the day, and we expect our users to be respectful and leave-no-trace whenever they enter the backcountry. Users must also consider where they are skiing or riding, and the rules and regulations governing those areas. Certain areas prohibit all forms of mechanized travel (human powered or otherwise) which would include use of the PL1.”

