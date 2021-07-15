ATOWAK ETTORE racecar inspired automatic watch

ATOWAK ETTORE is a new automatic watch launched via Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 260 backers with still 33 days remaining. Inspired by racecar lines and mechanics the unique watch has a for arm time display and is based on a redesigned MIYOTA 9015 movement encased in a stainless steel housing and finished with an Italian leather strap.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $329 or £238 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the ATOWAK ETTORE campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the ATOWAK ETTORE automatic watch project play the promotional video below.

“Inspired by the unmistakable supercar elements, ATOWAK Ettore presents a feeling of speed on your wrist with the curving elegance of a race track and sophisticated 4-arm wandering hour time display. Even in the dark, Ettore stands out with exciting curved lines and numerals illuminated by Swiss Super-LumiNova coating, delivering a feeling of driving a supercar at night! From inside to outside, every single detail of Ettore is meticulously perfected to the highest standards for premium quality and luxury style.”

“Wandering hour complications are the most sophisticated and intriguing time display in watchmaking. Often reserved for high-end luxury watches, the complexity involved in creating this dedicated movement and its time indicating system easily pushes the price to an unattainable level (most are over $10k). To make wandering hour watches accessible to more people, we have devoted several years of development to create our own exclusive custom movement and now, we are proud to present it in Ettore!”

