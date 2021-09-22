Carvera fully automatic desktop CNC machine

Makers, engineers, designers and home enthusiasts looking for a fully automatic desktop CNC machine may be very interested in the Carvera recently launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website. The Carvera CNC system is equipped with a wealth of smart features including vacuum system, auto probe, ATC and more.

Automatic desktop CNC machine

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $3214 or £2381 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We were thinking, why is there no CNC machine that is smart, precise, easy-to-use that everyone can learn and use? 3D printing used to be a difficult industrial process, but now anyone can use a desktop 3D printer, but for CNC that kind of machine doesn’t exist. So we decided to make our own. After 3 years of hard development, we are very excited to bring you Carvera: a next-generation desktop CNC that comes out of the box is easier to master and smarter than any machine you’ve ever seen.”

If the Carvera campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Carvera desktop CNC machine project review the promotional video below.

“We are basically building the maker’s dreaming CNC machine, we ourselves use it every day for different projects and enjoy the experience, we believe you will love it too. Auto tool changing and auto probing are the keys to freeing your hands and achieving a real smart machine, which used to be exclusively reserved for high-end, industrial machines.”

“Auto tool changing and auto probing are the keys to freeing your hands and achieving a real smart machine, which used to be exclusively reserved for high-end, industrial machines.Whether you are doing auto-leveling, cutting, cleaning, drilling, or carving, Cavera can automatically change the right tool for the right job seamlessly, making sure you get the best result. Just focus on your design, let Carvera do the rest.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desktop CNC machine, jump over to the official Carvera crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals