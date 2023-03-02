Audi to bring in-car app store to cars this summer

Audi has announced that it will be bringing an in-car app store to its cars this summer, this will be available in vehicles with its third-generation modular infotainment toolkit (MIB 3).

The app store will be available for select models of its cars running the third-generation modular infotainment toolkit at launch.

With the new store, customers gain access to a wide variety of apps, which can be downloaded directly and independently from the smartphone to the MMI. At launch, apps from the following categories are available: Music, Video, Gaming, Navigation, Parking & Charging, Productivity, Weather, and News. The Music section, for example, includes apps such as Amazon Music and Spotify. The store will constantly grow with new apps being added all the time. Customers can access it via a separate MMI tile. Afterwards, the additional apps are seamlessly implemented in the MMI and can be used safely and reliably even while driving. The app portfolio is adapted specifically to the various markets.

Speaking of seamlessly integrated third-party apps: Since 2019, Audi vehicles have offered Amazon’s Alexa Built-in—an integrated voice AI experience that makes it easy to listen to music, manage smart home devices, add items to a shopping list while on the go, and more. Starting this summer, Audi customers will have access to the latest app version of Amazon Alexa which includes new services and additional features like an enhanced graphic interface, and a visual control panel for managing smart home devices.

You can find out more information about the new Audi in-car app store over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals