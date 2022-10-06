Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD unveiled

Audi has revealed a new limited edition version of its R8, the Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD, and just 333 cars will be made worldwide.

Out of the 333 cars, just 15 of them are headed to the UK and each one will come with a 5.1 litre V10 that produces 620 PS.

Compared with the R8 V10 performance RWD with 570PS, which forms the basis for the second edition of the R8 GT, Audi Sport GmbH is increasing the performance of the special model to bring it up to the same level as the quattro model. Specifically, this means: 620PS from 10 cylinders, 5.2 litres of displacement, and 565Nm, available from 6,400 until 7,000rpm (max: 8,700 rpm). As a result, the new R8 GT accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, covers 0-124mph in 10.1 seconds, and reaches a top speed of up to 199mph.

Another decisive difference: a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with even faster shift times. Thanks to an altered gear ratio and the associated higher speed, the new gearbox allows even more impressive acceleration in all gears. On top of that, there’s an exclusive design feature for the R8 GT: the intake manifold is painted in black.

You can find out more details about the new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD over at the Audi website at the link below.

Source Audi



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals