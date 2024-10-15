Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Has 402 Mile Range, Starts at £62,475

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron is transforming the electric vehicle market with its impressive range and sleek design. As a fully electric Sportback, it seamlessly blends the spaciousness of an SUV with the elegance of a coupé, offering a remarkable range of up to 402 miles. This exceptional range is achieved through the vehicle’s aerodynamic design and powerful 100kWh battery, making it the range champion in the Q6 e-tron series. The Q6 Sportback e-tron showcases Audi’s unwavering commitment to expanding its electric model portfolio, providing customers with a vehicle that excels in efficiency, range, and performance.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron’s sleek and aerodynamic body not only contributes to its impressive range but also enhances its overall aesthetic appeal. The vehicle’s smooth lines and sculpted surfaces create a striking visual presence, turning heads wherever it goes. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring a comfortable and practical driving experience. With its innovative technology and advanced features, the Q6 Sportback e-tron sets a new benchmark for electric SUVs in the market.

Pricing and Availability

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron is poised to make a significant impact on the UK market with a competitive starting price of £62,475, which is £2,500 more than its sibling, the Q6 SUV e-tron. The model lineup offers a range of trims, including Sport, S line, and Edition 1, catering to various customer preferences and budgets. UK sales are set to commence on November 21, with the first customer deliveries expected in April 2025. This strategic pricing positions the Q6 Sportback e-tron as an attractive option for consumers seeking a luxurious and technologically advanced electric SUV.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron’s pricing reflects its premium features and innovative technology. The additional cost compared to the Q6 SUV e-tron is justified by the Sportback’s enhanced aerodynamics, which contribute to its superior range. The availability of different trims allows customers to choose the level of features and amenities that best suit their needs and preferences. With sales starting in November 2024 and deliveries beginning in April 2025, customers can look forward to experiencing the future of electric mobility in the near future.

Specifications

Range: Up to 402 miles

Battery Options: 100kWh (94.9 kWh net) and 83kWh (75.8 kWh net)

Dimensions: 4,771mm long, 1,965mm wide, 1,665mm tall

Trims: Sport, S line, Edition 1

Starting Price: £62,475

Launch Date: November 21, 2024

First Deliveries: April 2025

The Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron features an impressive set of specifications that highlight its capabilities as an electric SUV. With a range of up to 402 miles, it offers unparalleled freedom and flexibility for long-distance travel. The availability of two battery options, 100kWh (94.9 kWh net) and 83kWh (75.8 kWh net), allows customers to choose the capacity that best suits their needs. The vehicle’s dimensions strike a balance between spaciousness and maneuverability, measuring 4,771mm in length, 1,965mm in width, and 1,665mm in height. The various trims, including Sport, S line, and Edition 1, offer a range of features and styling options to cater to different customer preferences.

Additional Features and Considerations

For those interested in exploring more about the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, there are several areas worth considering. The vehicle’s advanced digital stage, featuring the Audi MMI panoramic display and the optional augmented reality head-up display, offers a futuristic and immersive driving experience. The Q6 Sportback e-tron also features state-of-the-art lighting technology, enhancing both visibility and aesthetics. Additionally, the sophisticated infotainment system, powered by Android Automotive OS, provides seamless connectivity and a wide range of features for entertainment and navigation.

Beyond its impressive technology, the Q6 Sportback e-tron reflects Audi’s commitment to safety and sustainability. The vehicle is equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring a secure and confident driving experience. Furthermore, as an electric vehicle, it contributes to reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener future. With its combination of luxury, performance, and eco-friendliness, the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron represents a compelling choice for those looking to invest in the future of electric mobility.

Source Audi



