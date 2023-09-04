Audi Q6 e-tron interior revealed

We first saw the new Audi Q6 e-tron in prototype form earlier this year, Audi has been teasing the design of this new model in the e-tron range and now they have unveiled some photos of the interior of the car.

The Audi Q6 e-tron signifies the launch of the most ambitious model campaign ever undertaken by Audi. It holds the distinction of being the inaugural vehicle to be built on the newly engineered Premium Platform Electric (PPE). This cutting-edge technological foundation, collaboratively created by Audi and Porsche, is tailored specifically for the needs of electric vehicles.

Designed from the inside out: The interior of the new Audi Q6 e-tron model series is tailored more closely than ever to the user’s needs and has been reimagined accordingly. For example, the three-dimensional, high-contrast design deliberately places elements in the foreground or background, creating a three-dimensional spatial architecture with aesthetics and ergonomics perfectly tuned to the occupants. The Audi Q6 e-tron is the first model series based on the newly developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and the new E3 electronics architecture. Both serve as the basis for rethinking the interior’s design and range of functions. Technology and aesthetics are in perfect balance in the Audi Q6 e-tron

We are looking forward to seeing the exterior of the car without the camouflage, it will be interesting to see what the final design of the new Audi Q6 e-tron is like when the cvar is launched.

