Audi Q4 e-tron to get recycled car glass

Audi has announced a new project where it will use recycled car glass in its Audi Q4 e-tron, the company has said that damaged car glass normally ends up in the recycling bin.

Audi is launching a new car glass recycling project with Reiling Glas Recycling, Saint-Gobain Glass, and Saint-Gobain Sekurit, the glass will be used in the Audi Q4 e-tron more details are below.

Together with its partner companies, Audi is taking up the challenge of establishing a closed material cycle* for car glass with this pilot project. The plan is part of Audi’s circular economy strategy. The company looks at its products over their entire life cycle. To the greatest extent possible, the raw materials that are involved are to be reintroduced into the production process once they are no longer being used. That way, resources can be conserved in development and manufacturing and the environmental effects can be reduced throughout the entire value chain. Aluminium scraps from Audi’s press shop have been introduced into a similar closed circuit since 2017. With glass, another material circuit will now be closed. “Our goal is to use secondary materials everywhere it is technically possible and economically reasonable to do so. We’re working on introducing materials we have direct access to into closed circuits,” says Marco Philippi, Head of Procurement Strategy. “As of now, for example, old car glazing is not being used to produce new car windows. We want to change that.”

You can find out more information about Audi’s plans to recycle damaged car glass and use it in the Audi Q4 e-tron SUV.

Source Audi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals