Audi and Navistar team up on road safety

Audi and Navistar have announced that they are working together to improve road safety, particularly with Audi drivers, emergency vehicle drivers, and school bus drivers.

The partnership is designed to improve road safety by providing real-time warnings in an attempt to reduce accidents and more.

Audi and Navistar have partnered to further develop and demonstrate potential safety enhancing C-V2X technology in Navistar emergency vehicles and school buses. The partnership allows for both companies to develop use cases and safety enhancing demonstrations in close collaboration as members of the Volkswagen Group. First deployments are expected to begin this summer.

While the transportation sector as a whole has made great safety improvements over the years, C-V2X technology is one major step toward safer mobility for drivers, students, paramedics, patients and more. Audi and Navistar, working with Applied Information and Traffic Control Corporation, have partnered to research how to improve safety and driver information in school zones, school bus stops and emergency vehicle situations. Connected vehicle technology has the potential to prevent some of the roughly 25,000 school zone injuries and 100 fatalities reported annually. 1 – A NHSTA study of ambulance crashes over a 20-year period estimates that 1,500 injuries and 29 fatalities are attributed to ambulance crashes on average per year.

You can find out more information about the new partnership with Audi and Navistar over at Audi’s website at the link below.

Source Audi

