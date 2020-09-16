Audi e-tron S and Audi e-tron S Sportback unveiled

Audi is dding two new models it its E-Tron electric vehicle range with the launch of the Audi e-tron S and Audi e-tron S Sportback.

Both of these new Audi e-tron S models come with three electric motor, two for the rear axle and they have about 496 horsepower and 973 NM of torque.

The cars come with a 0 to 62 miles pwer hour time of just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 130 miles per hour.

The new Audi e-tron S and the new Audi e-tron S Sportback deliver dynamics in a new dimension. In S gear, they provide their full boost performance for eight seconds – 370 kW of power and 973 Nm (717.6 lb-ft) of torque

The new S models have two electric motors on the rear axle and one on the front axle, making them the first mass-produced electric cars in the world to have three electric motors. Their drive layout is based on the modular construction principle: An adapted design of the more powerful electric motor that powers rear axle in the Audi e-tron 55

is now installed on the front axle.

The Audi e-tron S starts at €91,435 and the Audi e-tron S Sportback starts at €93,628. You can find out more details about the new Audi e-tron S and Audi e-tron S Sportback over at Audi at the link below.

Source Audi

