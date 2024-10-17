Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e Unveiled

The Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e represents a significant advancement in hybrid technology, offering a seamless blend of efficiency, power, and sustainability. This plug-in hybrid vehicle showcases Audi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering while maintaining its signature style and performance. With its enhanced battery capacity and innovative drive management system, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is designed to provide an exceptional driving experience that caters to the needs of modern, environmentally conscious consumers.

One of the most impressive features of the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is its extended electric range. The vehicle can now travel up to an impressive 88 miles on pure electric power, making it an ideal choice for those seeking emission-free local driving. This significant improvement in the electric range is attributed to the vehicle’s advanced battery technology and efficient energy management system. Whether commuting to work or running errands around town, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e allows drivers to enjoy the benefits of electric driving without compromising on practicality or performance.

Under the hood, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e combines a turbocharged petrol engine with a powerful electric motor, delivering a perfect balance of performance and efficiency. The petrol engine provides a robust and responsive driving experience, while the electric motor offers instant torque and smooth acceleration. This intelligent combination of power sources ensures that the vehicle can adapt to various driving conditions, optimizing energy usage and minimizing emissions.

Pricing and Availability

The Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is set to make its debut in the UK market in November, with a competitive starting price of £39,150 (OTR). This attractive price point positions the vehicle as an accessible option for consumers looking to embrace hybrid technology without compromising on luxury or performance. Audi offers the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e in three distinct specifications: Sport, S line, and Black Edition, each with its own unique features and styling elements.

The Sport specification, which serves as the entry-level option, comes well-equipped with a range of standard features that enhance comfort, convenience, and safety. Upgrading to the S line specification, priced at £41,430, adds a touch of sportiness to the vehicle, with exclusive design elements and advanced technology features. For those seeking the ultimate in style and sophistication, the Black Edition, priced at £42,880, offers a sleek and bold aesthetic, complemented by premium materials and innovative technology.

Advanced Features and Specifications

At the heart of the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e lies a state-of-the-art 1.5 TFSI evo2 engine, which replaces the previous 1.4 TFSI unit. This upgraded engine features a higher compression ratio, resulting in improved efficiency and performance. The electric motor, which delivers an impressive 85kW (115PS), is seamlessly integrated into a robust six-speed S tronic transmission, ensuring smooth and precise power delivery.

One of the most significant advancements in the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is its high-voltage battery. With a gross capacity of 25.7kWh, nearly double that of its predecessor, the vehicle can now store more energy, allowing a longer electric range. This increased battery capacity not only enhances the vehicle’s sustainability credentials but also provides drivers with greater flexibility and convenience in their daily commutes.

To further enhance the practicality of the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e, Audi has equipped the vehicle with DC fast charging capabilities. This feature allows for rapid recharging, allowing the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes. This quick charging time makes it easier for drivers to integrate the vehicle into their busy lifestyles, reducing range anxiety and ensuring that the vehicle is always ready to go when needed.

Specifications

Engine: 1.5 TFSI evo2, 150PS, 250 Nm torque

Electric Motor: 85kW (115PS)

Battery Capacity: 25.7kWh gross, 19.7kWh net

Electric Range: Up to 88 miles (WLTP cycle)

Charging: DC fast charging up to 50 kW, AC charging up to 11 kW

Performance: 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds, top speed 140mph

CO2 Emissions: 6-9 g/km

Price: Starting at £39,150 (OTR)

Additional Areas of Interest

Beyond its impressive technical specifications, the Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e offers a range of customizable options that allow drivers to tailor the vehicle to their specific preferences. For those seeking a more engaging driving experience, the option of progressive steering provides enhanced responsiveness and precision, making the vehicle feel more agile and connected to the road.

In terms of styling, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e can be further personalized with sportier design elements, such as exclusive alloy wheels, body-colored trim, and dynamic exterior lighting. These options allow drivers to express their individual style while maintaining the vehicle’s sleek and modern aesthetic.

Under the surface, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e features an intelligent drive management system that optimizes energy usage and maximizes efficiency. This advanced system constantly monitors driving conditions and adapts the power distribution between the petrol engine and electric motor accordingly. Additionally, the vehicle’s recuperation capabilities allow it to recover energy during braking and coasting, further enhancing its overall efficiency.

To ensure that drivers can make the most of the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e’s electric capabilities, Audi has invested in an extensive charging network across Europe. This network provides convenient access to charging stations, making it easier for drivers to recharge their vehicles on the go. Whether at home, at work, or on the road, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e offers a seamless and hassle-free charging experience.

In conclusion, the Audi A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e represents a significant leap forward in hybrid technology, combining efficiency, performance, and sustainability in a sleek and sophisticated package. With its extended electric range, advanced features, and competitive pricing, this plug-in hybrid is poised to appeal to a wide range of consumers who value both innovation and practicality. As Audi continues to push the boundaries of automotive engineering, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e stands as a testament to the brand’s commitment to shaping the future of mobility.

Source & Image Credit: Audi



