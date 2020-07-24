AT&T’s 5G network is live across the USA

AT&T has announced that their 5G network is now live across the USA and the company will make it available to all of their current AT&T Consumer Unlimited Wireless Plans customers from the 7th of August at no additional cost.

The AT&T 5G was previously only available on some of their more expensive plans, it will be available to lots more customers for not extra charge from next month.

“Just as our lives have shifted in the past few months, so has our expectation of wireless technology,” said Jeff McElfresh, CEO of AT&T Communications. “With AT&T 5G reaching nationwide, our network is beginning the journey to transform connectivity as we know it by setting a new bar of breathtaking experiences and improved efficiency. Businesses, developers and consumers are already tapping into 5G’s potential and we’re thrilled for customers across the U.S. to experience it for themselves. It’s an exciting time in technology.”

