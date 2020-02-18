AT&T rolling out its 5G network to another 13 markets

AT&T has announced that it is rolling out its 5G network to 13 more markets in the US, this means it is now available in a total of 58 markets.

The 13 new markets include Chattooga County, Ga.; Hunterdon County, N.J.; Las Cruces, N.M.; Long Branch, N.J.; New Brunswick, N.J.; New Haven, Conn.; Ocean County, N.J.; Orange County, N.Y.; Portland, Ore.; Utica-Rome, N.Y.; Vallejo, Calif.; Whitfield County, Ga. and Wilmington, Del.

This week, we’re introducing our 5G network to 13 markets. With this latest news, we now provide access to 5G1 on our best unlimited wireless plans for consumers and businesses in a total of 58 markets across the U.S. And 5G+ is now available in parts of 35 cities for customers with compatible plans and devices.

We offer an enhanced wireless experience on 5G+ with our millimeter wave service though with more limited coverage. Results continue to be impressive – we have seen a peak download speed of over 2 Gbps — where customers at select businesses, universities, hospitals and sports venues are beginning to see the early benefits.

