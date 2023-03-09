Blackmagic Design ATEM Microphone Converter £355

This week the engineers and design team at Blackmagic Design have unveiled their latest creations the first being the introduction of the new ATEM Microphone Converter. created to make it easy to add multiple microphones or external audio mixers, the ATEM Microphone Converter features a familiar converter based design that has space for the analog electronics required for high quality analog to digital audio conversion (ADC).

The Converter also includes a MADI input, which is used to loop multiple converters when you need more than 4 channels of audio on a single MADI link. MADI, or Multichannel Audio Digital Interface, is a multi channel audio link standardized as AES10 by the Audio Engineering Society (AES) and it defines the data format for an interface for multiple channels of digital audio. The ATEM Microphone Converter’s MADI output embeds the 4 analog inputs as MADI channels 1, 2, 3 and 4

ATEM Microphone Converter

“Now it’s easy to expand the MADI input on ATEM switchers so you can add multiple microphones or external audio mixers. The ATEM Microphone Converter simply plugs into the ATEM Television Studio MADI port, so there’s no complex setup required and additional units can even be daisy chained for more sources. Each converter has 4 analog inputs that are mic/line selectable and have 48V phantom power. The design features amazing audio quality with an extremely low noise floor, a wide dynamic range and very low distortion. The design even uses 8 separate ADCs on each separate input that work together to extend dynamic range! There is also an HDMI monitoring output with scrolling audio waveforms.”

“It features combined XLR/TRS input sockets allowing both XLR or jack cables to be connected. It also includes a MADI output with the converted audio, as well as a MADI input which allows multiple ATEM Microphone Converters to be daisy chained so more than 4 channels of audio can be embedded into a single MADI connection. There is also a 12V DC power connection plus USB and Ethernet for allowing remote admin and software updates. Switches allow control of mic/line audio input levels and to turn on phantom power.”

