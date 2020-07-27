ASUS Thin Mini ITX H410 business motherboard introduced

ASUS has introduced a new ASUS Mini ITX H410 business motherboard this week to complete with the likes of the GIGABYTE IMB410TN, the ECS H410H6-T12, the ASRock H410TM-ITX and B460TM-ITX. The new motherboard supports Comet Lake processors.

“ASUS Pro business motherboards provide enhanced features to smooth your IT operations, including comprehensive system protection, 24/7 stability and reliability and an improved management suite for easier customization. Known as the world’s biggest and best-known motherboard brand, ASUS provides world-class after-sales service and guaranteed long-term availability to maximize your investment over the product life cycle and offers a high-quality, TCO-optimized solution for your business computing-needs. “

Features of the new Thin Mini ITX H410 business motherboard :

– ASUS-exclusive self-recovering BIOS technology for automatic system BIOS recovery from a verified backup

– Dedicated LPC header and debug card with LCD display for faster troubleshooting

– Event log for capturing and managing detailed system information

– Innovative moisture-resistant coating to protect the motherboard from harsh environments

– Commercial BIOS kit to make customization faster and more efficient

– ASUS Control Center Express(ACCE) to make IT endpoint management easier

– 2 x SO-DIMM DDR4 (64GB supported)

– 1 x M.2 socket

– 2 x SATA 6Gb/s

– 2 x USB 2.0 ports

– 2 x USB 3.0 ports

– 1 x HDMI

– 1 x DisplayPort

– 1 x Gigabit LAN (Realtek)

Source : Fanless Tech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals