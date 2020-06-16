Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone appears on TENAA

Asus’s latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3 recently received 3C certification and now it has appeared at TENAA.

The listing has revealed that the handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor and a 6.59 inch AMOLED display.

The AMOLED display will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and it will come with a choice of three RAM and storage options.

These will include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset is rumored to come with a 6000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Those are the only details about know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source XDA, Myfixguide

