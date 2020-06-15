Asus Rog 3 gaming smartphone receives 3C certification

It looks like there is a new gaming smartphone on the was from Asus, the Asus Rog 3, the previous handset launched last year.

The new Asus gaming smartphone recently received its 3C certification which suggests that the handset could be launching soon.

The device is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it is expected to come with two RAM options, 8GB and 12GB, we are also expecting a number of storage options for the device.

The listing has revealed that the handset will come with a a 30W fast charger, there are no details on battery size as yet.

The Asus Rog 3 smartphone is rumored to come with a Quad HD+ display with a 144hz refresh rate, the exact size of the display is not know as yet. We are expecting the new Asus ROG smartphone to launch some time in Q3 of 2020, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals