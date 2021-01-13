ASUS ROG Flow X13 latptop with external GPU

ASUS has introduced a new laptop which comes complete with its own external GPU allowing you to enjoy both work and pleasure from one system. The ASUS ROG Flow X13 laptop can be equipped with a choice of CPU : Ryzen 9 5980HS, Ryzen 9 5900HS and Ryzen 7 5800HS supported by up to 32GB LPDDR4X.

Available displays include a 60Hz 3840×2400 116% sRGB or 120Hz 1920×1200 100% sRGB and the systems without external GPU measures a small 299 x 222 x 15.8mm and weighs just 1.3kg. Dual Arc Flow fans generate maximum airflow with minimal noise for optimal cooling and competitive-minded gamers opt for the 120Hz FHD panel and use the GeForce GTX 1650 external graphics car to it full potential.

“Open up into standard laptop mode for serious gaming and multitasking. Tilt the screen back as far as you’d like for comfortable viewing on your lap, on a desk, or while reclined on the couch. Taking the touchscreen full circle enables tablet mode, letting you sit back and swipe through content like you would on any tablet. Grab a compatible active stylus like the ASUS Pen to draw and take notes easily. The touchscreen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass that resists scratches from everyday use.”

“While laptop and tablet modes are the main event, the 360° hinge opens the door to more than the 2-in-1 designation implies. Rotate into stand mode to bring the display closer to you. Or, if space is limited, prop up the device in tent mode to minimize the footprint. These positions also give the cooling fans more unobstructed space to draw in air, lowering temperatures by up to 8 degrees.

The 13” chassis is lean and lightweight at only 15.8mm thin and 1.3kg (2.9lb), so it fits easily into a crowded backpack. Holding the laptop is more secure thanks to a textured exterior that also resists fingerprints. The grip’s wave-like design is inspired by the circular hinge and hints at the flow of power between this machine and the accessories that help transform your experience. The Flow X13 and our bold new approach to external graphics offer a new kind of freedom that’s rare and refreshing in the world of gaming laptops. Augment your experience on the fly, accessorize with a full arsenal, or travel light with just your laptop in-hand. The choice is yours. Wherever inspiration takes you: go with it. “

To learn more about the latest laptop from ASUS jump over to the official press release by following the link below.

Source : ASUS

