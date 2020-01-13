ASUS ROG Chakram 16,000 dpi gaming mouse

ASUS is preparing to make available a new gaming mouse in the form of the Asus ROG Chakram, which it has been showcasing at this year’s CES 2020 technology show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The RGB wireless gaming mouse is equipped with Qi charging technology together with a programmable joystick.

Connectivity for the gaming mouse is provided via a “tri-mode” offering wired, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth depending on your preferences with an advanced 16000 dpi sensor, screw-less magnetic design, and Aura Sync lighting finishing off the design.

Features of the Asus ROG Chakram gaming mouse :

– Tri-mode connectivity includes dual-wireless 2.4GHz and Bluetooth(BLE), plus wired USB

– Industry-leading 16000 dpi, 400 ips optical sensor, plus 1000 Hz polling rate support in 2.4GHz and wired mode

– Programmable, removable joystick allows personalized settings and superior in-game control

– Fast charge for 15 minutes by wire for up to 12 hours of gameplay, or use Qi technology for wireless charging

– Screw-less magnetic buttons and cover, ROG exclusive push-fit switch socket design and customizable badge for effortless DIY

– Pivoted button mechanism offers rapid response and accurate performance with a clean, tactile feel

– DPI On-The-Scroll manipulation for effortless accuracy adjustments

– Armoury II interface enables intuitive adjustment of joystick, button, performance or light settings

Source: ASUS

