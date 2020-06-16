ASUS PN50 mini PC powered by AMD Ryzen 4000U processor

Similar in look to the previously released ASUS PN60 mini PC, ASUS have introduced their new ASUS PN50 powered by an AMD Ryzen 4000U processor rather than an 8th-gen Intel Core processor as with the PN60. Making it the world’s First AMD Ryzen 4000U Mini PC.

Unfortunately no pricing or worldwide availability has been confirmed as yet by ASUS but the new mini PC is expected to be available throughout South Korea during August 2020.

Internally the mini PC is equipped with two SODIMM slots for DDR4 memory, supporting up to 64 GB of RAM and offering an up space for dual storage offering an MN.2 slot for an SSD and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or addition SSD if desired. Check out all the options and hardware configurations below.

ASUS PN50 specifications:

SoC (one or the other)

AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8C/16T processor up to 1.8 / 4.2 GHz with 8-core

Radeon Graphics; 12MB L2/L3 cache

AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8C/8T processor up to 2.0 / 4.1 GHz with 7-core

Radeon Graphics; 12MB L2/L3 cache

AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6C/12T processor up to 2.1 / 4.0 GHz with 6-core

Radeon Graphics; 11MB L2/L3 cache

AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6C/6T processor up to 2.3 / 4.0 GHz with 6-core

Radeon Graphics; 11MB L2/L3 cache

AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4C/4T processor up to 2.7 / 3.7 GHz with 5-core

Radeon Graphics; 6MB L2/L3 cache

System Memory – 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM up to 64GB RAM

Storage – M.2 socket for SSD, 2.5″ drive bay for HDD or SSD, MicroSD card socket

Video Output – 1x HDMI 2.0 and 1x DisplayPort 1.4

Audio – 3.5mm headphone jack, digital audio output via HDMI port

Connectivity – Gigabit Ethernet (RJ45), WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5 via Intel AX200 M.2 card

USB – 3x USB 3.0/3.1 ports, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2 USB-C ports with DisplayPort Alt mode support

Misc – Power button, IR receiver, and HDD LED

Power Supply – TBD

Dimensions – 115 x 115 x 49 mm

Weight – 0.7 kg

Source : Liliputing

