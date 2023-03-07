ASUS Chromebook CM14 Series

This week ASUS has introduced its latest Chromebook in the form of the CM14 Series offering users a 14 inch flip style design complete with stylus and a 15 hour battery life. Powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor the Chromebook features connectivity via WiFi 6 and a touchscreen display that can be rotated through a full 360 degrees.

Thanks to the inclusion of fast charging technology just a 15-second charge provides up to 45 minutes of use. Also every purchase of a Chromebook CM14 or CM14 Flip carries an offer to redeem a 12-month Google One subscription. The membership includes 100 GB of cloud storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos, plus many other benefits—all in one shareable family plan.

ASUS Chromebook

“The latest ASUS Chromebook CM14 models embody pure style, packaging a trendy look and feel in an attractive new colorway—Gravity Grey. This creates a refined aesthetic and elegance that will fit any environment, be it for study, work or relaxation. The new laptops are also extremely versatile, making them a fine choice for the diverse demands of modern life.

Chromebook CM14, for example, has a 180˚ lay-flat hinge that makes it easy to share visuals and ideas when working with friends, colleagues or clients. And Chromebook CM14 Flip elevates flexibility to the max, with a touchscreen display that can be rotated through a full 360°, enabling use in tablet, laptop, tent or stand mode—so it’s ideal for browsing websites, completing tasks and sharing content.”

Chromebook CM14 Series

“Moreover, an energy-efficient design means the new Chromebook CM14 models have the stamina to empower on-the-go productivity up to 15 hours on a single charge—or enough for a full work day and way beyond. They’re also primed for connection perfection, with integrated dual-band WiFi 6 to ensure stable signals and superfast speeds that will load online content in the blink of an eye.

This desirable connectivity capability is boosted still further by exclusive ASUS technologies, including such as ASUS WiFi Master for ChromeOS, ensuring greater speed, stability and range—helping users to stay connected anywhere, fast.”

“With structural reinforcements to boost chassis strength, the latest ASUS Chromebook CM14 series models are solidly built and provide durability for travels. They also meet the next-level and industry-leading US military-grade MIL-STD 810H US military standard, which is more demanding than ever before—providing reassurance that the laptops are ready for the rigors of the real world.”

Source : ASUS





