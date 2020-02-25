Aston Martin DBX SUV gets Q by Aston Martin options

Aston Martin have announced a new range of Q by Aston Martin customization options for their Q by DBX SUV.

The Aston Martin DBX will be offered with three levels of Q by Aston Martin options including Commission, Collection & Accessories.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said, “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colours and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable”.

The work of Aston Martin’s award-winning in-house design team – led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman – DBX manages to bring a level of sculpture and sleekness to a sector perhaps not normally known for elegance. The fastback look of DBX cleverly positions the visual mass of the car over the rear wheels, just as you see in Aston Martin’s sports cars, but it does so without compromising ingress and egress. Meanwhile the long wheelbase not only provides excellent interior packaging, but also allows a lower, sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape. Despite the elegance inherent in this model, Aston Martin’s darker side is personified in this unique example, portraying an aggressive, confident side of the marque through a range of bold features.

